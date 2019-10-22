MARICOPA, AZ FORMERLY OF TIPPAH COUNTY, MS -- Mary Lee Coleman, 75, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at her home in Maricopa. Services will be on Saturday October 26, 2019 1:00 p.m. at Flatwood Grove Church of The Living God 231 CR 830 Blue Mountain, MS. Visitation will be on Friday October 25, 2019 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany, MS. Burial will follow at Flatwood Grove Cemetery Blue Mountain. Serenity Simmons is in charge of services.

