WATERFORD -- Mr. Clifton Coleman, 73, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Graveside. Services will be on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at New Hope M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday September 1, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Oxford Chapel. Serenity Oxford Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.