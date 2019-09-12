WEST POINT -- Mrs. Lucy Coleman, 91, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at West Point Community Living Center in West Point. Services will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Pine Bluff Cemetery in Mantee.

