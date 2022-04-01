Polly Ann Haynes Coleman, 81, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born September 3, 1940 to the late Otis Lee Haynes and the late Eva Nell Gilbert Haynes. Polly moved to Fulton in 1977 with her husband, James, and opened up the first Sonic in downtown Fulton. She moved back to Arkansas 17 years ago to help take care of her mother. She loved to crochet and make prayer shawls and baby hats to donate to Children's Hospital in Little Rock, AR. She enjoyed riding the back roads and watching for deer. She loved going to Granny's Restaurant in Arkansas and talking to everyone. She enjoyed cooking and especially being with her family. She was a blessing to many and she blessed many as well. A visitation only will be 2:00-4:00 pm Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Senter Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at a later date with Benton Funeral Home in Fordyce, AR. Burial will be at Moses Cemetery in Hampton, AR. Survivors include sons: Gary (Deborah) Coleman of Fulton, Keith (Bertie) Coleman of Hampton, AR, Scotty Coleman of Fulton, Tommy (Angie) Coleman of Fulton; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 1 great, great-grandchild. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Coleman; brothers: Troy Haynes and Rod Haynes. In lieu of flowers donations are encouraged to be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital at www.archildrens.org Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
