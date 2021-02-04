Richard Coleman, 50, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, 2/06/2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Woodland, MS at Lower Prairie Creek Church. For more information contact us on the website at (associatedfuneral.com)..

