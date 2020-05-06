Sarah Wallace Coleman, 94, passed away Sunday May 3, 2020 peacefully in her sleep at home. She was born to Lillian Grace and Joseph Trainor Wallace of Germantown, TN. She was married almost 70 years to George Coleman Sr. who passed away in 2013. The Colemans were owners and operators of the Coleman Funeral Home in Corinth for almost 40 years. She was a past member of the Corinth Junior Auxiliary, Corinth Music Club and Corinth Garden Club and the oldest member of Church of the Crossroads (formerly First Pentecostal Church) of Corinth where she was the organist for over 30 years. She is survived by daughter, Judge Rebecca Coleman Phipps of Corinth; sons, George Edward Coleman, Jr. (Harriette) of Memphis, TN; Dr. Michael Wallace Coleman (Ginny) of Greenwood, MS and Hon. J. Price Coleman (Meridith) of Asheville, NC; eight grandchildren, Courtney Elizabeth Coleman of New Orleans, LA; Hon. George Edward Coleman III (Jennifer) of Wilmington, NC; Sarah Lyle Dampoux (Emanuel) of Versailles, France; Hon. Michael Wallace Coleman, Jr. (Crystal) of Lawrenceburg, TN; Dr. Lee Walker Coleman (Amy) of Greenwood, MS; John Robert Coleman (Jennefer) of Greenwood, MS; Dr. Sarah Grace Phipps Hajjar (David) of Kennesaw, GA; and Dr. Caroline Coleman Massey (Matt) of Asheville, NC; 24 great-grandchildren; other relatives and special friends, including Leslie West; niece, Patricia Pierce of Corinth; niece, Beth Coleman Brock (Ben) of Memphis; nephew David Lee Coleman, Jr (Katy) of Lakeland, TN; niece, Prissy Alexander Yates (Cy) of Flowermound, TX; Jimmy Alexander (Pam) of Whitesboro, TX; Beverly Alexander Arnold (Skip) of Boulder, CO. She was preceded in death by husband George Edward Coleman, Sr. and nephew Calvin Pierce of Corinth, MS. She was laid to rest in a private family graveside service at Henry Cemetery. Church of the Crossroads Pastor Nelson Hight officiated. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. We live in challenging times, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Sarah's honor to the Amen Food Pantry - 104 B W. Linden Street, Corinth MS, 38834 or the Corinth Alcorn Animal Shelter. A special thanks to caregivers Lisa and Jean with a special thanks to Lynn Edgeston who held a special place in Sarah's heart. Thanks to Legacy Hospice, Especially Dr. Hayes Baker, Frances Wood and Brother Dixon Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
