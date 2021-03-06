Sinnicky T. Coleman, 59, passed away Thursday, March 04, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Private funearal services at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements.

