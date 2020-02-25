Kem Thorpe Coleman Sr. passed away January 15, 2020 at 9:43 a.m. at Saad Hospice Care in Mobile, Al. due to multiple health complications. Kem was born in Lanett, Al. He is survived by his parents Ben and Anita Coleman who now reside in Auburn, Al. Kem has two sisters Benita Coleman Violante and Kelly Coleman Near and one brother Bret Coleman. He is survived by his former wife Serena Lusk Coleman of Amory, Ms. and his three children Kem Thorpe Coleman, Jr. of Amory, Ms., Kacy Lea Coleman and Sarah Kate Coleman of Anaheim, Ca.
Kem had a dynamic personality full of charisma and charm that was infectious. He loved Jesus, he loved his family, and he loved helping others. Even beyond death Kem’s legacy is able to live on. Kem’s brain was selflessly donated to Boston University for the Center for Encephalopathy. His generous donation will allow countless people to benefit a greater quality of life through a one- year examination and study of his brain. Kem’s family humbly request that if you feel led to help in any facet simply make a donation to the Center for Encephalopathy so that this research may continue to be funded.
Concussion Legacy Foundation Traumatic Brain Injury http://concussionfoundation.org/
In closing; never forget how precious you truly are, the value that we hold from the Creator, and the loved ones around you. Love them intensely, be thankful for them, and let them know all of these things...because there will come a time, when you can’t. As his family we are thankful for him and all of you. “Always remember, you treat other people based on how you feel about yourself.”-Kem Coleman
