William Calvin Coleman went to be with Jesus April 6, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. He was born December 1, 1941, in Eupora, Mississippi, to William Elton Coleman and Lera Oswalt Coleman. He met and married the love of his life Carol Waite at First Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas. They were married on June 15, 1990, blessing them with 32 wonderful years together. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Sam and Don, and great-nephew Will McGregor. Survived by his wife Carol, twin sister Carolyn McGregor, nephews Allen, Phil, Mark McGregor, John Coleman, nieces Jennifer Catledge, Vicky Swords, great-nieces Haley, Sami Grace McGregor, Tiffany Coleman, great-nephews Caleb, James McGregor, Cole Catledge, Austin Swords, nephews Shawn, Steven, Scott Woodward, Ben, Andrew Waite, niece Abby Wood, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. A full obituary is available on the Oliver Funeral Home website at www.ofheupora.com. A service will be held at Oliver Funeral Home, Eupora, MS, on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11:00am. Visitation will begin at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Eupora City Cemetery in Eupora, MS. In lieu of flowers, you can honor Calvin by giving to a charity of your choice. Oliver Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
