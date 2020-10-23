Jimmy Shelton Coley, 80, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born on July 26, 1940 in New Albany to Q. C. and Margaret Shelton Coley. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired soil conservationist for the U.S.D.A. He was a member of the New Albany Presbyterian Church, where he served as a former deacon. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marie Dunlap Coley; a daughter, Cheri Coley; two granddaughters, Amanda and Jenna Yoches; a special friend of the family, Brian Denning, whom Jimmy loved like a son; a sister-in-law, Lynda Barkley and her son, Dr. Thomas Barkley, Jr.; his siblings, Ken Coley and Sandra Ballard; a special cousin, Betty Treadaway; and the family wishes to thank his special caregivers, Leigh Dunlap and Linda Nobles. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lynn Coley; and a grandson, Jacob Yoches. Due to the lingering COVID-19 crisis, the family will have a private graveside service at Glenfield Memorial Park. Friends and family may sign the online guest book, offer condolences or share memories at www.unitedfuneralservice.com United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.