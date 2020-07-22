Alicetine Collier was born in Tupelo, MS, to Christine and Robert Collier Jr. on February 17, 1954. Alicetine was affectionately known as Alice. Alice departed life at Northeast Mississippi Medical Center (hospice) on July 15, 2020 at 11:01 am after her battle with liver cancer. She was 66 years old. She is survived by one child, Alexander Collier (Venice); two sisters Linda Faye Russell and Patricia Ann Collier and two brothers David and James Cooper. She also leaves to cherish her memory three grandchildren, Joshua Immanuel Hinton (Rachel), Tariq Elijah Brooks, Kiana Simone Collier and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Alice is preceded in death by her parents, Christine and Robert Collier Jr. and one brother, Lawrence Collier. Graveside Service to be held Friday July 24, 2020 at 10 am at Porter's Memorial Park, Lockridge Street, Tupelo, MS. Service will be for immediate family members all others will be asked to keep distance due to social distancing requirement. Viewing will be Thursday July 23, 2020, from 4pm to 6pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors 2510 S. Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38801. Masks are required along with required social distancing practices. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
