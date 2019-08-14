Edith Inez Collier, 98, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Southern Magnolia Assisted Living Center in Golden. She was born September 29, 1920, in Itawamba County to Aldo Cleveland and Lavada Pearl Massey Pounders. She started her career working in ammunition factories in Birmingham during World War II and would later work at various factories in the local area, including Itawamba Manufacturing in Tremont. She would finish her career as director of the Bounds Headstart, where she was known as a strong advocate for all children. She was a member of Red Bay Freewill Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school to both children and adults. She was a member of the Bounds RCDC and a charter member of the Bounds Homemakers Club. She enjoyed sewing and cooking in her younger years and was known for her prize-winning pickles and jellies. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 16, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with her nephew Bro. J.V. Davis, her pastor Bro. David Corum, and hospice chaplain Bro. David Laman officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her daughter, Glenda Burks (Ralph) of Golden; two brothers, Bobby Pounders (Shirley) of Zion, IL, and Kenneth Pounders (Claudette) of Tremont; two sisters, Sue Summerford and Billie Faye Newby, both of Covington, IN; three grandchildren, Sunja Stuckey (Gideon) of Olive Branch, Suzanne Eades of Tupelo, and Bo Burks (Farrow) of Tallassee, AL; three great-granddaughters, Mary Grace Jones (Ben), Sophie Burks, and Robbie Champion; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Amos Gaitus Collier, who died in 2008; one grandson, Larry D. Eades, Jr.; her parents; and seven siblings, Leatha Elizabeth Pounders, Owen Pounders (Ouida), Burl Pounders (Ruby), Travis Pounders (Enola Fay), Grace Davis (R.V.), Margaret Inman (Evis), and Leon Pounders (Margie). Pallbearers will be Gid Stuckey, Bo Burks, Gayre Pounders, Phillip Summerford, Brad Pounders, Mickey Russell, Mike Ferdina, and Terry Collier. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Palmer Home for Children, P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703; Red Bay Freewill Baptist Church, P.O. Box 457, Red Bay, AL 35570; or the Gideons International, P.O. Box 753, Fulton, MS 38843. Condolences may be shared with the Collier family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
