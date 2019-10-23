SHANNON -- Ida Mae Collier, 87, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Savctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 12:00P.M. at Good Hope M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, October 24, 2019 from 4-6P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Burial will follow at church cemetery.

