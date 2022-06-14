Otis Collier

Otis Lee Collier, 80, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 12 noon from Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church, 2335 Clayton Road, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be Thursday one hour prior to service time at the church. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Beck Funeral Home of Louisville in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Overia V. Collier; one son, Minister Christopher Collier (Pamela) of Shannon, MS; one sister, Rena Mae Buckingham of Tunica, MS; (5) grandchildren, Teriona, Alexandria, Jessica, Quentin (Savannah) and Jalaysia Collier; (4) great grandchildren; (5) step-grandchildren, in-laws and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nannie and Earnest Collier; one son, O'Neal Collier; two brothers, John and James Collier, and two sisters, Lorene Collier and Ora B. Harley. You may sign the guestbook at www.beckfuneralhomeinc.com

