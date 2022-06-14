Otis Lee Collier, 80, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 12 noon from Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church, 2335 Clayton Road, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be Thursday one hour prior to service time at the church. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Beck Funeral Home of Louisville in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Overia V. Collier; one son, Minister Christopher Collier (Pamela) of Shannon, MS; one sister, Rena Mae Buckingham of Tunica, MS; (5) grandchildren, Teriona, Alexandria, Jessica, Quentin (Savannah) and Jalaysia Collier; (4) great grandchildren; (5) step-grandchildren, in-laws and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nannie and Earnest Collier; one son, O'Neal Collier; two brothers, John and James Collier, and two sisters, Lorene Collier and Ora B. Harley. You may sign the guestbook at www.beckfuneralhomeinc.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.