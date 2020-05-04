HATLEY -- Shirley Marie Collier, 75, passed away Monday, May 04, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory. Services will be on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Hatley Cemetery, Hatley, Mississippi. . Visitation will be on Tuesday, prior to the service. at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery.

