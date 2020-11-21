Allie Maxine Collins, 84, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on 11/22/2020 at Memorial Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday at Williams Memorial at 1:30-3:00 p.m.. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden Cemetery.

