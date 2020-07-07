Anderson Bolton Collins, 96, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 17, 1923 in Hamilton, Ms. to Lee Collins and Melissa Bolton Collins. He was a life long resident of Hamilton. He was a retired fork lift driver for Walker Manufacturing Company. Mr. Collins was a member of Hamilton Presbyterian Church. Services will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Bro. George Collins, Jr. and Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Burial will be in Ross Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by one daughter, Margaret Adkins (Charles) of Columbus, MS.; one sister Betty Swanzy of Columbus, MS. and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 73 years Tennie B Collins, three sisters Mabel Summerford, Bessie Lou Stanford and Pattie VanCamp and four brothers, infant brother, L. W. "Dub" Collins, George Collins, Sr. and Charles Collins "Chess". Pallbearers will be Charles Stanford, Tommy Clegg, John Wesley Imel, Johnny Imel, Mike Savage and Randy Boyd. Honorary pallbearers will be Kindred Nurses and Aides, Dr. Authur Brown and Dr. J. Barton Williams. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
