Bernice Collins, 74, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at Tri -Lake Hospital in Batesville. Services will be on Saturday, May 29, 2021 11am at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Enid. Visitation will be on today from 3pm to 5pm at Community Funeral Directors - Charleston. Condolences may be made at communityfuneraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

