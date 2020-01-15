TUPELO -- John Collins, 82, passed away Wednesday, January 01, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, Jan 18, 2020 at 1pm at Second Baptist Church Verona MS . Visitation will be on Saturday prior to services at 12pm at Second Baptist Church in Verona with Community Funeral Directors handling the arragements. Burial will follow at Verona Cemetery.

