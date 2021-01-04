John M. Collins, 75, died Friday, January 1, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born March 9, 1945, in Norman, Oklahoma, to John A. and Wilma White Collins. He grew up in Ridgeland, MS, and graduated from Madison Ridgeland High School. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in biological sciences. He had a long, distinguished career as a special agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and worked with the Mississippi Game and Fish, where he retired as chief of law enforcement. He currently worked for the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department for over a decade. He also proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a Baptist in belief, having been saved at the age of 12. John had a lifelong love for the outdoors, always willing to share his knowledge with others and teaching them. He is resting with Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior, and all the multitude of animals he saved throughout his life. A man of utmost honor and integrity, he lived by example. Graveside services with honors by the Mississippi Game and Fish will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, January 8, at the Jessamine Cemetery in Ridgeland with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Collins, of Fulton; his daughter, Brittany Johnson (Joe) of Tupelo; two sons, John Barrett Collins (Shelby) of Washington and Chanse Collins of Fulton; one brother, Tommy Collins (Debbie) of Dallas, Texas; and six grandchildren, Addison, Rivers, and Raegan Johnson, Journey and Ripley Reese Collins, and Chandler Collins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Condolences may be shared with the Collins family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.