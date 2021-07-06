John Franklin Collins Jr. passed away peacefully on July 4, 2021 with his daughters by his side. John was born on January 25, 1937 in Terry, Mississippi to John Franklin Collins Sr. and Carolyn Theresa Simpson. In 1957, he married the love of his life, Lisa Nash. John graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1960. After graduation he began his career with Travelers Insurance Company which he enjoyed until his retirement. He was an avid Ole Miss sports fan and loved all things Ole Miss. His greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren who affectionately called him Papa. John was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa Nash Collins, his parents, sister, Carolyn and brother, Denton. He is survived by daughters Amy (Rich) Heyer, Libby (Blake)Pittman, Jennifer (Gene) Chase; grandchildren Tays (Kate) Heyer, Jake (Becca) Heyer, Rich Heyer, Andrew Chase, Patrick (Elizabeth) Pittman, Elise Pittman, Connor, Ryan, Sam, O'Neal Chase; great grandchildren Collins, Francie, McBride, and John Tays Heyer. His family appreciates the care and love he received for many years from the staff at the Mitchell Center and Cedars Health Care Center as well as the support from Sanctuary Hospice. A family graveside service to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021at 5:00 at Henry Cemetery with The Rev. Deacon Mary Howard King officiating. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Traceway Retirement Community, 2800 W Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mcpetersfuneraldirectors.com for the Collins family. McPeters Funeral home is entrusted with the arrangements.
