Jonnie Ella Collins, 55, passed away Sunday, May 04, 2021, at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Services will be on Saturday May 15, 2021 12:00 Noon at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday May 14, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel. Burial will follow at Mt Gilliam Cemetery 226 N Watson - Desoto Rd Byhalia, MS . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.