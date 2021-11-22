After a long and fruitful life of serving his God, his family and entertaining around the world, Ollie Collins, Jr., the man with the golden voice, transformed from this life to the near presence of God on Friday, November 12, 2021 from his Tupelo home. He was 81. Ollie had suffered a stroke two weeks before his passing. Born on the "Old Payne Place" on Birmingham Ridge in Lee County on January 31, l940, he was the son of the late Ollie Collins, Sr. and Annie Belle Johnson Collins. He professed his love of God at an early age at Mud Creek MB Church where he maintained membership for life. Ollie graduated from G.W. Carver High School in Tupelo in l958 where held leadership roles in Theatre and Chorus organizations, in addition to 4-H Club. He was a part of the singing Collins Family Quintet in his youth and spent the rest of his life in music, entertainment, radio, TV and broadcasting. He married his wife of 60 years, Irma Lourene Wade Collins in New Albany on July 28, l961. To this union was born 3 sons, Ollie III, Wade and Gronyko. He helped found and sang with the nationally recognized Golden Echoes Quartet in l958. Ollie made a name for his self when he and his wife relocated to Los Angeles, Calif. in l967. They remained there for 30 years where he was a popular radio DJ working along side Wolfman Jack for years, ran entertainment venues and served as a Master of Ceremony for countless hundreds of banquets, Church events and other venues. He and Irma owned Monique's Gospel Records, Inc in LA. After returning to Tupelo in l997, Ollie continued in entertainment promoting Gospel music. Ollie purchased WSEL Radio Station in l989 and remained owner at his death. Ollie was honored with a honorary doctorate after his return to Mississippi, recognizing his dynamic role in Gospel Music in the African American community and his volunteerism in communities and Churches all across Northeast Mississippi. He received numerous awards and recognitions throughout his life. A genteel man with a soft but powerful voice, Ollie Collins, Jr. made a difference in this world and his legacy will be that of a man whose ministry through music and servant hood to God and mankind touched countless lives, brought souls to Jesus and healed broken hearts and lives. He will be missed. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, November 28, 2021 at White Hill MB Church in Tupelo with Pastor Wayne Miles and Pastor Wayne Hereford officiating. Private burial will be in the Collins family plot at New Temple Cemetery near Evergreen in Itawamba County. Visitation will be from 2 PM-4 PM Saturday (November 27, 2021) at Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel and from 12:45 PM-service time on Sunday at White Hill MB Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Ollie is survived by his wife, Irma of Tupelo; 3 sons, Ollie Collins, III of Tupelo and Wade Collins of Los Angeles and Gromyko Collins from Burbank, California.2 grandchildren, Ariel I. Collins and Jayson Collins; a beloved sister, Essie Mae Collins, age 99, a special cousin like a brother, Howard Monroe (Betty Jo) of Saltillo; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends all across the country. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Nakita M. Collins who died at age 4 and his brothers, Andrew "Bubba" Collins and Moalgia "Pim" Collins; his sisters, Dorothy Williams and Nomi Collins at birth. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net The service may be viewed at 2 PM Sunday on facebook; White Hill Baptist Church.
