Laura Susan Houston Collins passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020, following a brief illness, at her residence in Cumming, Georgia. Laura was born on June 27, 1973, in Tupelo, Mississippi, the daughter of Judge David W. Houston, III and Anne O'Neil Norman. Laura graduated from All Saints Episcopal School in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and thereafter, obtained her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from the University of Mississippi. She taught school for several years, beginning her career at the East Amory Elementary School in Amory, Mississippi; most recently, she was employed as a Senior Administrative Assistant with the Council on Occupational Education in Atlanta, Georgia. She coordinated and planned educational projects for the Council nationwide. Laura was predeceased by her mother, Anne O'Neil Norman Houston; her maternal grandparents, Roger A. Norman and Dorothy H. Norman of New Albany, Mississippi; and her paternal grandparents, David W. Houston, Jr., and Jane McDonough Houston of Aberdeen, Mississippi. She is survived by her two sons Baylor Houston Collins and Griffin David Collins, who reside in Cumming, Georgia. She is also survived by her father David W. Houston, III (Deborah) of Aberdeen; her brother David W. Houston, IV (Kara) of Nashville, Tennessee; her sister Dorothy Elizabeth "Beth" Houston Smith (Joel) of Oxford, Mississippi; her sister Locke Houston Waldrop (Reed) of Memphis, Tennessee; her niece Sawyer Anne Smith; and her nephews David Winston Houston, V, James Rhett Houston, and Houston Matthew Smith; her aunt Jamie Ison (Jay) of Mobile, Alabama; and uncles Dr. Roger Norman, Jr. (Caroline) of Mobile, Alabama, Pat Norman (Laurie) of New Albany, Mississippi, and Jack Hamilton (Connie) of Aberdeen, Mississippi. She is further survived by her sons' paternal grandparents Earl and Peg Farmer of Cumming, Georgia. Laura was a loving, caring person, not only for her sons and for her family, but also for a wide spectrum of friends stretching from Mississippi into Georgia. She was a voracious reader and an avid sports fan. She was loyal without reservation to her Ole Miss Rebels through both prosperous and lean seasons. Her mental faculties were acute. She thrived on watching "Jeopardy" and competing against the contestants appearing on each program. She never refused to accept a challenge from a friend, an acquaintance, or even a perfect stranger to participate in a face-toface competition during the telecast of a Jeopardy program. Her win-loss record was nothing less than spectacular. Laura was a "fun," generous person with an infectious laugh and smile. She enjoyed having a good time with her family and her many friends. She will be sorely missed by those who knew her and loved her. Due to the precarious conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, a graveside service was held on August 18, 2020, 2:00 p.m. CDT, at Odd Fellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeen, Mississippi with Father Tim Murphy and Deacon Pam Rhea officiating. Pall bearers were: Ray Comer, Lee Evans, Richard Henson, Ryan Lacey, Joel Smith, and Reed Waldrop.
