Mattie Laura Collins "Momma Mat", 80, of Okolona, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Shearer-Richardson Memorial Nursing Home. She was born July 25, 1941 to Charlie Dixon Sullivan and Flonnie Rea West Sullivan. She enjoyed being outdoors and fishing. She worked in the furniture industry for years. She was a Baptist in faith. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11:00 am Friday, March 11, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home, funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with Bro. Todd Bowens officiating. Burial will be in East Chickasaw Memorial Gardens. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Johnny L. Collins of Okolona; daughter, Laura Lynn Smith (Chad) of Eggville and Jenny Whitehead (Kevin) of Thaxton and two grandchildren, John Whitehead and Paisley Whitehead. She is preceded in death by her parents, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, John H. and Bernice Collins; one grandchild, Jenna Grace Whitehead; brother, Charles Marion Sullivan; and nephew, Gary Wayne Sullivan. Pallbearers will be Kevin Whitehead, Chad Smith, Andy Young, Corey Sandlin, Patrick Collins, Sammy Collins, David Whitehead, and Alex Whitehead. Honorary pallbearers will be Shearer-Richardson Memorial Nursing Home staff and care givers. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Regional Rehabilitation Center.
