Joseph Roy Collins, 70, departed this life and returned to his Creator in the early morning hours on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. A native of Lee County, he was born May 23, 1951 to Theron and Louise Rogers Collins and has lived in the Old Union and Pontocola area all his life. Shortly after his graduation from Shannon High School where he played football, he enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country during Vietnam. After his honorable discharge, he served in the Miss. National Guard several years. Roy had a long career as a truck driver mostly in short hauls; working a number of years for Hickory Springs and lastly, for Phillip Pannell, . On March 26, 1982, he married Suzy Tackett. Roy's hobbies included loving the outdoors,raising donkeys, tinkering in his shop, working on old trucks, tractors and cars with his brother, Huey and spending time with his sweet grandbabies. Born with a dry, wicked sense of humor, he loved talking and met no strangers. He grew up in the Old Union Baptist Church but attended Troy First Baptist Church in the last few years. Survivors include his beloved wife, Suzy Tackett Collins of Pontocola; three daughters, Candace Downs (J.B.) of Boston, Massachusetts, Jesse Sharp (Chris) of Old Union and Brittany Ellis (Ben) of Pontocola; four grandchildren who lovingly referred to him as "Paw Paw", Aodhfionn and Caoimhe Downs, Mattox Young and Case Ellis; his brother, Huey Collins (Linda) of Old Union; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theron and Louise Collins; and his mother and father-in-law, Lavada and Willie Tackett. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 PM Monday, July 19, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Randy Parchman officiating. Burial will be in Upper Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc Co. Visitation will be held today, Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 2PM - 5 PM at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 2 pm Monday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Pallbearers will be Jamie Wilson, Kerry Tackett, Jeff Tackett, Jerry Tackett, Corey Tackett, Willie Young, Joe Joe Jones, Chris Anderson, Ben Ellis, Blake Curry and Shannon McElwain. Honorary pallbearers will be Mattox Young, Case Ellis, Aodhfionn Downs, J.B. Downs, Huey Collins, Clinton Hester, Gerald Holcomb, Danny Simmons, Herbert Collins, Bob Dennis and Hoyle Duffie. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177 Tupelo, MS 38802. Condolences may be left at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.