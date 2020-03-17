WEST POINT, MS -- Willie James Collins, Sr., 83, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Union Star Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Union Star Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.