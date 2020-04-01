68, passed away on Mon., March 30, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. William Earl Collins was born to his late parents, Odell Collins and Lorene Fields on May 28, 1951 in Chickasaw Co. "Leg" was a 1969 graduate of Fannie Carter High School. William Earl "Leg" Collins is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Helen McAlister-Collins of Okolona. Two daughters; Deneice Collins-Mabry and Kim Collins-Calvert (Darius) both of Okolona. One son; Carlos Moore of Georgia. One godson; William Shaw of Grand Prairie, TX. Brothers; James L. McPherson (Wilma) of Kalamazoo, MI, W.C. McPherson (Nancy) of Buena Vista, MS, Charles Collins (Ann) of Indianapolis, IN, and Lue Ella Collins-Stephens (Royce) of Aberdeen. There are 6 grandchildren. There will be no visitation. There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the New Hebron MBC Cemetery. There will also be a mandatory 10 people or less policy implicated. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
