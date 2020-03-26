VICTORIA, TEXAS -- Alice Mae Collums, 79, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home in Victoria. Services will be on Saturday March 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Golden Sunset Cemetery, Victoria. Burial will follow at Golden Sunset Cemetery, Victoria.

