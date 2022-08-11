Mr. Billy Ray "Bill" Collums, age 82, left this world peacefully on August 11,2022 at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born on February 12, 1940 at home in Pontotoc, MS. He was one of fourteen children born to Toy Clay "TC" and Lella May Collums. He moved to Albuquerque, NM where he met the love of his life of 62 years, Belva Collums. They had 4 children Dwayne, Lisa, Stephen, and David. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend. If you know Bill you know he loved jokes. He always had a joke to tell you and most were very corny but so funny the way he'd tell them. Bill was the founder and owner of Collums Bumper and Supply, Inc in Verona, MS from 1971 until its' closure in 2017. He was a member of Auburn Baptist Church but had previously been a long time member of Verona 1st Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He is survived by his wife, Belva Collums of Tupelo, MS; his children Dwayne (Tonya) Collums, Lisa Collums Rhea, Stephen (Trisha) Collums, David (Christina) Collums all of Tupelo, MS. 5 grandchildren Carmen (Chad) Decanter of Van Vleet, MS; Chris (Haley) Collums of Orange Park, FL; Ryan (Alana) Rhea of Saltillo, MS; Laura Rhea of Tupelo, MS, Bella Collums of Tupelo, MS; and Harley Collums of Tupelo, MS. 9 great-grandchildren Gabby Rhea, Millie Collums, Wilson Collums, Caroline and Caden Young, Lynlee Decanter, Parker Rhea, and Weston Rhea. 4 sisters Rosie Chambers of Sarah, MS; Bonnie (Elton) Litton of Pontotoc, MS; Terry (Billy) Bland of Senatobia, MS; and Robbie (Carlos) Patterson of Pontotoc, MS. 1 brother Jimmy (Debra) Collums of Paris, MS. 1 sister-in-law Sandra Collums of Dennis, MS; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Linda Patterson and Peggy Knight; six brothers, Henry Lee Collums, Joe Knox Collums, Stanley Rex Collums, L C Collums, Wayne Collums, and Clay Collums. The family will receive friends from 5PM to 7PM, today (Friday), August 12, 2022 at his old home place, 159 Gum Tree Run, Carr Vista Acres, Tupelo, MS 38801. A graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Guinn Cemetery, located between Springville (Pontotoc Co.), MS and Toccopola, MS, with Minister Billy Bland officiating. Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Billy Collums to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Holland Funeral Directors are entrusted with arrangements.
