Cecil Rodney 'Butch' Collums died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the MS State Veterans Home in Oxford. He was born March 18, 1947, in Oxford to Jimmy Lee and Sybil Swain Collums. He was a member of the U. S. Navy from 1967 to 1972 and a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University where he received a bachelor's degree in Economics. After years of service with the Federal Land Bank, Union Planters Bank, and Regions Bank, he retired in 2016. He attended New Albany Presbyterian Church where he served for many years as secretary/treasurer and elder. He was presented the Elder Emeritus Award in 2019. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2010, at New Albany Presbyterian Church with Rev. Bill Everett and Bro. Stephen Ewing officiating. Burial will be in Guinn Cemetery in Pontotoc County. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 46 years: Clarice Ball Collums; 1 daughter: Andrea Myers; and 2 granddaughters: Emma Myers and Ellie Myers. He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother: Randy Collums. Pallbearers will be Mac Fennell, Larry Treadaway, Whitey Roberts, Bob Coleman, Danny Matthews, and Don Nichols. Honorary pallbearers will be the elders of New Albany Presbyterian Church and members of American Legion Post 72. In honor of Mr. Collums' service to his country United Funeral Service will fly the U. S. Navy flag during his visitation and service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
