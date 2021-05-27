Jimmie Gene Collums, age 83, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at NMMC in Tupleo. He was born on June 20, 1937 to Frank and Betty McGregor Collums. Gene was a 1955 graduate of Toccopola High School. He was a proud Navy Veteran, having served for 20 years. Gene was a member of the Highway 15 Church of Christ, where he served as an Elder for many years. He worked for Sencore Electronics in sales and owned and operated a t.v. and electronic repair shop in Pontotoc for many years. Gene enjoyed reading, entertaining children and teaching Bible classes. Services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 29, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Ministers Justin Beard, Michael Wilson and Cason Pearce, burial will follow in the Guinn Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his children, Julie Mooneyham of Pontotoc, MS, Ronald Collums (Deborah) of Marks, MS and Jeff Collums of Pontotoc, MS; two sisters, Martha Jo Tabor (Eugene) of Southaven and Cathy Washington (Paul) of Randolph, MS; a brother, Reggie Collums (Faye) of Randolph, MS; four grandchildren, Griffin Collums (Alicia) of Jackson, TN, Tate Collums of Marks, MS, Tonia Orr (Zack) of Grenada, MS and Hunter Jones (Lauren) of Pontotoc, MS; and four great-grandchildren, Brantley Beverly, Alainia Beverly, Bella Grace Chapman and Sawyer June Jones. Pallbearers will be Griffin Collums, Tate Collums, Hunter Jones, Tim Davis, Greg Jones and Justin Collums. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Friday and from 1 to 2 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Donations in Gene's memory may be sent to Highway 15 Church of Christ, C/O Missionary Jann Diamante, 276 Highway 15 South, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
