Mr. Jimmy Allen Collums, 82, passed away on a Friday, October 9, 2020 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab in Pontotoc, Mississippi. He was born in Calhoun County, Mississippi on September 9, 1938 to John Henry Collums and Eula May Pruitt Collums. He was a retired factory worker at Columns Furniture, Inc. where he worked for 25 years. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Graveside Services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Tim Brown officiating. Burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Houlka Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Collums is survived by his sons, Marty (Shelly) Collums of Houlka, Kimmy Wayne (Betsy) Collums of Houlka, and Scott (Renee) Collums of Houlka; one daughter-in-law, Cindy Collums of Pontotoc; one sister, Sue Clark of Potts Camp, Ashleigh (Duane) Huddleston, ALLI (Sid Alford) Collums, John ( Lyndsey) Collums, Christine (Austin) Burgess, Elizabeth Collums, Kara Beth (Ryan) Winter, Kenna (Steven) Stewart, Karlyn (Brandon) Warren, Mark Allen (Ashlyn) Stevens, Dalton (Stephanie) Collums, and Brody (Nicole) Collums; and 15 great-grandchildren. Mr. Collums is preceded in death by his parents, his late wife, Nancy Goodwin Collums and his son, Ken Collums. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choosing. Pallbearers will be John Collums, Dalton Collums, Brody Collums, Bub Collums, Billy Zane Clark, and Junior Collums. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
