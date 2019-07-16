HOLLY SPRINGS, MS -- Olivia Mae Colston, 95, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland. Services will be on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 12 noon at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday 10:00am until service.

