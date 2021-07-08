Robert Edward Colston, 71, passed away Wednesday, July 07, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Faith Baptist Church in Hickory Flat with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Saturday from 9:00 am until service.

