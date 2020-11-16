Ruby Colston

Ruby Jean Gaines Colston, 89, died at her Tupelo residence on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Union County on Oct. 7, 1931, she was the only daughter of seven children born to Quay Ulis Gaines and Ruby Tyer Gaines. Ruby graduated from Ingomar High School and attended Draughn's Business College in Memphis. She first worked at Futorian in the office. She spent much of her life as a restaurant owner with her trademark location being West Main BBQ at Lawndale and West Main. After retirement, she worked several years for Kids Company and loved all the children she kept. A delightful soul, Ruby was a longtime member of Harrisburg Baptist Church. She was always thinking of others and was a caretaker to her late husband and son before their deaths. The family wishes to express gratitude to all the medical providers and staff that took such good care of Ruby in her last months. A graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 10 AM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Ingomar Cemetery in Union County with burial to follow there. Bro. David Smith will officiate. Visitation will be at the graveside after the service. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Carter of Tupelo; grandchildren, Lanny Carter and Caroline Rines (Waylon); great-grandchild, Isabella Marie Carter; her sisters-in-law, Shirley Hargrove Gaines of Corinth, and Shirley Craig Gaines of Ingomar; her brother, Bobby Gaines (Lucy) of Tupelo; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dudley Colston; her son, Mike in 2014; her great-infant grandson, John Gaines Carter; and five of her siblings. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.

