Charles Bradley "Hammer" Coltharp, 55, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 in New Albany. He was born January 25, 1966 in Union County to Paul Whitten Coltharp and Shirley Ruth Shaw Coltharp. He was a fan of Ole Miss sports and was a member of Martin Baptist Church. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Andy Russell and Bro. Caleb Willard officiating. Burial will be at Beulah Cemetery. He is survived by a sister, Teresia Little of Blue Mountain; and two brothers, Mike Coltharp of Ecru and James Coltharp of New Albany. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Shelia Gray. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
