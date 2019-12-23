Margaret Earlene Coltharp, 83, passed away Sunday, December 22,2019 at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. Two days shy of her and her husband, Lenox, 68th wedding anniversary. She was born in Union county, January 9,1936 to the late William and Bessie Potts Dean. She was a member of Victory Life Center in New Albany. She was a homemaker, a loving wife and mother, a good Christian who loved her church. She enjoyed working in the yard especially her flowers. Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26,2019 at Victory Life Center with Bro. Mark Bishop, Raymond Bishop and Billy Coltharp officiating. Burial will be in the Glenfield Memorial Park in New Albany. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lenox Coltharp; one daughter, Melody Kirk (Benny); one son, Eddie Coltharp (Frances); six grandchildren, Rodney Coltharp, Corey Stout, Tiffany Gates, Ashley McCullough, Kristie Salmon, Kelly Kirk; twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Kim Kirk; two brothers, Jessie Dean, Matthew Dean; two sisters, Louise Dean, Mae Evelyn. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 26,2019 from 3:00p.m. till 5:00 p.m. at Victory Life Center. For guest registry and online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
