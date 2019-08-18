HAMILTON -- Patricia Colvin, 44, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at her residence in Hamilton. Services will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home . Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5 until 6:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

