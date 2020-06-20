ST. LOUIS, MO -- Lula B. Colyer, 78, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Home in St. Louis, MO. Services will be on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 9:00 am at White Oak Cemetery (Graveside Only) at Ripley, MS. Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS..

