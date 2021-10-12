Miss Yvonne Elizabeth Colyer, age 69, was born on December 26, 1951 to the late Willie and Mayree Colyer. God called her home on October 10, 2021. At a young age she joined Union Grove Methodist Church in Ripley, MS. She graduated from Line Street Consolidated High School in Tippah County, MS. She joined the Job Corp and served as a seamstress during her training. After leaving the Job Corp she settled in Atlanta, GA, where she continued to work as a seamstress for some of the most prestigious clothing companies. After retirement she moved back to Ripley, MS., in August of 2001. She leaves to cherish her memories two sisters; Ada F. Ruckes of Ripley, MS and Georgia M. Rogers of Blue Mountain, MS. One brother; James W. (Marilyn) Colyer of Ripley, MS. Sister-in-laws, Hadie Colyer and Bernice Colyer of Chicago, IL and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 12p-6p with the family present from 5p-6p at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. A graveside service will be Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 11:00 am at White Oak Cemetery in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www. fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.