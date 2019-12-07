Clydus Mildred Comer, 91, died Friday, December 6, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born May 1, 1928, to William Edward and Clara Mae Gasaway Walton. She grew up in the Hopewell community of Itawamba County. She graduated from Itawamba Agriculture High School. She was a charter member of the Dorsey Southern Baptist Church. She was retired from JC Penny's. She celebrated life each day with her family and friends. She loved Holidays and was devoted to her church and family. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 9, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Danny Rushing officiating. Burial will be in the Dorsey Memorial Cemetery. Survivors include two sons, Steve Comer (Elaine) of Milledgeville, GA, and Randal Comer of Dorsey; two grandchildren, Julia Comer and Griffin Sellers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Therrell Comer, who died in 2006; several brothers and sister; and her parents. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Monday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dorsey Southern Baptist Church, P.O. Box 278,Mooreville, MS 38857.
