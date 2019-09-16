Emma Lois Comer, 84, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, after a sudden illness at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Emma Lois was born December 14, 1934, to George and Lila Martin in the Greenwood community. She graduated from Itawamba High School in 1953. She married Charles Edwin Comer on July 31, 1954. They were married for 62 years. She worked at Mantachie Manufacturing and then at Dorsey Elementary School for 20 years. She was a long-time member of the Fawn Grove Free Will Baptist Church. She sang alto in the choir, played the piano, and taught Sunday school. In earlier years, she sang with the group, Harmonettes. She loved her family and enjoyed watching her great-grandchildren play. Services will be at 11:00 a. m. Wednesday, September 18, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Terry Booker officiating. Burial will be in the Fawn Grove Memorial Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Lila Marlin of Mantachie; Two grandchildren, Chris Marlin of Mantachie, and Heather Humphries (Courtney) of Oxford; three great-grandchildren, Parker, Marley, and Elliot Humphries; One brother, Dale Martin (Nan) of the Greenwood Community; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edwin Comer; her parents, one sister and brother-in-law, Willena Martin Comer and Lamoine Comer, her brother and sister-in-law George "Son" and Clyda Nell Martin, nephews, Graham Comer and Andy Martin, and her son-in-law, Terry Marlin. Pallbearers will be Kelly Martin, Michael Martin, Don Roberts, Mark Roberts, Gary Franks, and William Forrester. Honorary pallbearers will be Perry Franks, Russell Burcham, David Howell, Phillip Marlin, J.T. Knight, Keith Knight, Ricky Rayburn, and Andy Spradling. Visitation will be from 5:00 -8:00 p.m. Tuesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fawn Grove Cemetery Fund or Fawn Grove FWB Building Fund c/o Fawn Grove FWB Church, 1333 Fawn Grove Church Road, Mantachie, MS 38855. Special thanks to the staff at Countrywood Manor Assisted Living where she lived for the past 6 years and the staff at North Mississippi Medical Center 3rd South. Online condolences may be shared with the Comer family at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
