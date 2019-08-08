Gerald Duane Comer, 62, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit after an extended illness. He was born December 13, 1956, in Monroe County, to Lonnie Parker and Thelma Ausborn Comer. He was machinist at Mueller Brass Copper Tube for over 34 years before becoming disabled. He was a gun enthusiast and avid deer hunter. Services will be private. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Sharon Reed Comer of Fulton; four children, Alaun, Denise, Misty, and Heather; one brother, Eddie Wayne Comer of Smithville. He was preceded in death by one brother, Doyle Ray Comer; and his parents Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

