Tupelo- Robert Doyle Comer, 58, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. He was born on January 16, 1963 to Sandra Harlow and was lovingly raised in Nettleton by "Maw Maw", Lounell Harlow in Nettleton. He attended Nettleton High School and received his Associates Degree in Graphic Arts from East Mississippi Community College. He retired from the human resources department of Gestamp in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. On December 17, 2016, he married the love of his life, Robin Carruth whom he lovingly referred to as his "little bucket of sunshine". Though their marriage was short, they lived a Godly life time of love, happiness and laughter. Robert was first and foremost a man of God who loved the Lord with all his heart and was a member of the Orchard Church in Tupelo. He had a contagious since of humor which he shared with everyone he met. His next great love was the Alabama Crimson Tide and lovingly named his canine child, BAMA. He also drove the Alabama golf cart every home game day while his health was good to assist with the handicapped. He leaves behind, his wife Robin Carruth Comer; his daughter Shandi Comer; his grandchildren Charli Collins (Matthew) and Cait, Luke and Levin Rossip; bonus kids, Kelsey Carruth and Conner Carruth (Summer); bonus grands, John Everett Cooley, Liza Kate and Roman; siblings Cindy Prestage, Tanya Fryar (William), Lorinda Buckley, Lacresha Goodman and Danny Comer; and special mother-in-law, Jane Carruth. Visitation will be held at 4 PM Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Orchard Church in Tupelo with Rev. Will Rambo and Rev. Dr. Bryan Collier officiating. Visitation will be from 2PM - service time Sunday at the church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be made to Sanctuary Hospice Hospice House P.O. Box 2177 Tupelo, MS 38804.
