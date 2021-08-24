Ruthel Comer, 95, died Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Tishomingo Manor, Iuka, MS. She was a teacher for thirty-five years and was a member of Mississippi Association of Educators. Ruthel was a member of Belmont United Methodist Church. Services will be Thursday, August 26, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS with Bro. Mark Nail and Bro. Haskell Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by two sons - Danny Comer and Jeff Comer; four grandchildren - Allison Cox, Clint Comer, Julia Comer, M.D. and Katie Comer; two great-grandchildren- Miles Cox and Carley Harding (Hayden) and one brother - Royce Robinson (Edna). She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie "Scoot" Comer and her parents, Ed and Vonnie Dulaney Robinson. Pallbearers will be Danny Comer, Jeff Comer, Miles Cox and Hayden Harding.
