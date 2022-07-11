Benny "Ben" Edward Compton, Sr., 87, of Ripley, MS passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Sugar Land TX, he is survived by his wife Sandra Reddick Compton. Funeral services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home Chapel, 6011 Clinton Blvd., Jackson, MS, 39209, on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Ben was born on November 20, 1934 in Grundy, VA. to the late Wallace Compton and Corra Kiser Compton. He graduated from Dublin High School in 1954. He retired from the United States Air Force with 23 years of service. He married his first wife, Shirley Dodson Compton, they had 3 children. Ben's passion for aviation lead him to continue his love of aircraft while teaching Aircraft Mechanics at the Technical College in Ripley, MS. This lead to settling down in Ripley, MS, where he and his wife Sandra worked with the City of Ripley to create "The Compton Center". This is a place where Seniors can go to do any type of crafts that their heart desires, from crocheting, knitting, sewing, flower arranging, ceramics and wood working, under the direction of Kim Hellums, Besides his family he loved golf, traveling in their RV and wood working. Ben is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Theodore "Ted" Compton, Jackie "Jack" Lee Compton, sister Frieda Compton Howell and 3 infant siblings. Former wife Shirley Dodson Compton, Mother-In-Law Evelyn Thomas, brother-in-law William Dalton "Bubba" Thomas and sister-in-law Bobbie Patterson. He is survived by his wife Sandra Reddick Compton, children: Lynn Adair Compton, Cyde Compton Gregersen (Martin), Benny E. Compton, Jr., Beau Reddick (Donna), Jon Reddick (Nora Lee). Grandchildren: Mischel Faltysek, Erik Gregersen (Krista), Angela Gregersen Sneed (Jackson), Hunter Reddick, Chase Reddick, Sandra Reddick Allen, Jon David Reddick. Great Grandchildren: Lane Gregersen, Kooper Faltysek, Lexie Faltysek and Elle Gregersen. Special friend Gene Pell. A Memorial service will be held Sunday, July 17, 2022, at First Baptist Church Ripley, MS, at 1:00 p.m.
