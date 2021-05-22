Rebecca Lynn "Becky" Conaway passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was 49. Becky was a Tupelo native and lifelong resident, born June 29, 1971 to Gerald and Betty Conaway. She was a graduate of Tupelo High School and was a 15 year employee of Kroger. She was the friendly face who loved her job and her co-workers. Becky enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach at Panama City. She was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church Becky leaves behind her parents, Gerald and Betty Conaway; her sister, Amy Davis and husband, Mark, all of Tupelo; nieces, Hannah Brown, Elise Davis and Mary Katherine Davis; great-nephews, Jaxton and Myles; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; as well as her Kroger family who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Conaway; and grandparents, Lois and Roy Conaway and Oscar and Polly Hutson. Services celebrating Becky's life will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Monday. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Pallbearers will be Mark Davis, Terry Black, Paul Brown, Jamie Patterson, Johnny Patterson, and James Tidwell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
