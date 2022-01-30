Jackson - Richard Allen Conaway passed away on January 22, 2022, in Laurel, Mississippi. He died from complications from COVID. Richard was born in Tupelo, Mississippi to Howard and Kathleen Scruggs Conaway. Richard was born on September 26, 1948, and was an only child. He graduated from Tupelo High School and then attended Mississippi State University, graduating in 1970. He was married to Betsy Johnson from Plantersville, Mississippi, and they had three children, Laurie (Sarah Goodyear) of Brooklyn, NY., Tarah Conaway (Steve Hoeschele) of Newton, Mass., and Brian of Southport, Maine. Five grandchildren survive: Nathaniel, Sawyer, Griffin, Cyrus and Gretna. His father, Howard, also survives and resides n Lauderdale County. In his earlier years, Richard was a commercial realtor and shopping center developer and built numerous K-Marts, Roses and Eckerds throughout the South. Ring the bells of Heaven, there is joy today for a soul returneth from the wild. See the Father greets him out upon the way, welcoming his weary, wandering child.
