Jerry Mitchell "Mitch" Conely, 62, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, Alabama. He was born November 9, 1957 to Shirley Conely and the late Thomas G. "Jerry" Conely. He as a member of West Ripley Baptist Church in Ripley. He and his wife Lisa attended Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Falkner. Mitch was a 1976 graduate of Ripley High School. He attended Northeast Mississippi Community CollegeVo-Tech in the electrical program and then entered the IBEW Electrical program for four years. He was a construction foreman for TVA and was an employee with them for twenty-nine years. Mitch loved Ole Miss football and spending time with his family and his TVA family. He also loved his "fur children". Mitch is survived by his wife of twenty-seven years, Lisa Barkley Conely, his mother Shirley Conely, his brothers Bert (Vicki) Conely and Bart (Connie) Conely all of Ripley and several beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Jerry Conely, his brother Kent Conely and his grandparents John M. and Ethel Conely and Asa M. and Dora Jackson Boyette. Services will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, October 26, 2020 in McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Richie Lockhart and Bro. Steve Holliday officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery at Falkner. Visitation will be Monday October 26, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 P.M. at McBride Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Alan Conely, Wesley Bullock, Haston Cross, Wade Breazeale, Nathan Barkley, and Phillip Bryant. Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob Barkley, Brandon Bryan, Dillon Clark, Drew Lumsden, Chad McPherson, and his TVA Friends. Expressions of sympathy for the Conely family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
